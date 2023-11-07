Baltimore youth football league pushes for upgrades to Leon Day Park

BALTIMORE -- A local youth football league voiced its vision for upgrades to Leon Day Park in Northwest Baltimore—a venue that the team has used for more than two decades.

The Charm City Buccaneers' coaches, players and their parents came to the table Tuesday evening at the Cahill Recreation Center with a list of top priorities for the Baltimore City Recreation and Parks Department to address.

"A thriving park . . . that's what I'm hoping to see it become again," Charm City Buccaneers Coach Taurus Barksdale said.

The city confirmed after a lengthy process to secure state funds following approval by the Maryland General Assembly in 2021, $625,000 will be allocated to projects at Leon Day Park.

The funds became accessible to the city in August 2023, according to Reginald Moore, the Executive Director of Baltimore City Recreation and Parks.

Community members worked with city officials to outline what the money should go toward, including the restoration of restrooms, additional field lights, and bleachers.

"We're not running away from it. We're here to work with you," Moore said.

The timeline for the upgrades will be contingent on individual project contractors, according to the city.