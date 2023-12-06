Baltimore woman sentenced in death of 4-year-old who was found burned, thrown in dumpster

BALTIMORE - The mother of 4-year-old Malachi Lawson, who was scalded in a bath and thrown in a dumpster in 2019, was sentenced on Wednesday.

Shatika Lawson was sentenced to life in prison, suspend all but 30 years, and 5 years probation, according to the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office.

Malachi was found dead in a dumpster 10 miles away from his mother's home on August 3, 2019. Alicia Lawson's wife, Shatika Lawson, initially told police her son was missing.

They were both charged in the child's death.

According to charging documents, Malachi Lawson suffered severe burns after a scalding hot bath. Concerned that the boy might be taken from them or that they may be charged, the women tried to treat the severe burns themselves for more than a week.

The burns were so bad, Malachi's skin was allegedly floating in the bathwater when they pulled him from the tub, according to the charging documents.

Nine days after the bath, Alicia Lawson found Malachi Lawson unresponsive. That's when she wrapped her son in a blanket, took a Lyft to a dumpster, and tossed him in the dumpster inside a trash bag.

Shatika Lawson said she placed Malachi into the tub of water, but neither woman sought medical attention for Malachi during the 10 days he was allegedly injured, according to court documents. Instead seeking to hide his injuries for the sake of their own wellbeing, which resulted in his death."