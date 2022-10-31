Baltimore woman charged with murder in man's stabbing

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore woman is charged with stabbing and killing a 62-year-old man in Northwest Baltimore on Sunday, police said.

Annette Hicks, 61, is charged with first- and second-degree murder.

Officers responded at 7:32 p.m. to the 2900 block of Reisterstown Road for a reported cutting. There, they found the man suffering from stab wounds.

Medics who responded performed CPR, but the man was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

Investigators believe Hicks stabbed the man after an argument. She was arrested Sunday and is currently being held in Central Booking.