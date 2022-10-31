Watch CBS News
Baltimore woman charged with murder in man's stabbing

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore woman is charged with stabbing and killing a 62-year-old man in Northwest Baltimore on Sunday, police said. 

Annette Hicks, 61, is charged with first- and second-degree murder. 

Officers responded at 7:32 p.m. to the 2900 block of Reisterstown Road for a reported cutting. There, they found the man suffering from stab wounds. 

Medics who responded performed CPR, but the man was pronounced dead a short time later, police said. 

Investigators believe Hicks stabbed the man after an argument. She was arrested Sunday and is currently being held in Central Booking. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
October 31, 2022

