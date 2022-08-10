Watch CBS News
Maryland News

Maryland Weather: Potential rain prompts flood watch this afternoon

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore area will get some sunshine and blue skies before rain arrives this afternoon.

We'll be seeing a high of 90 around noon, but we have the chance for severe storms around 4 p.m. through the evening. 

Showers and thunderstorms are likely this evening, mainly before midnight. The National Weather Service says some storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain.

A Flood Watch issued by the National Weather Service will be in effect for Baltimore, Prince Georges, Anne Arundel, Charles, St. Mary's and Calvert counties and Baltimore City from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

It's not all bad though, First Alert meteorologist Tim Williams says. Wednesday will be the last of the very hot days before we dry up and cool down in time for a pleasant weekend. 

We might see some more rain Thursday, but it will be mostly sunny with a high near 88. 

Friday will be sunny with a high near comfortable 83! It's more of the same for Saturday and Sunday. 

snapshot-2022-08-10t064807-185.jpg
CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 10, 2022 / 6:53 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.