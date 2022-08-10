Maryland Weather: Potential rain prompts flood watch this afternoon

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore area will get some sunshine and blue skies before rain arrives this afternoon.

We'll be seeing a high of 90 around noon, but we have the chance for severe storms around 4 p.m. through the evening.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely this evening, mainly before midnight. The National Weather Service says some storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain.

A Flood Watch issued by the National Weather Service will be in effect for Baltimore, Prince Georges, Anne Arundel, Charles, St. Mary's and Calvert counties and Baltimore City from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

It's not all bad though, First Alert meteorologist Tim Williams says. Wednesday will be the last of the very hot days before we dry up and cool down in time for a pleasant weekend.

The transition is underway. Rain today and a shift in the air through tomorrow equals a comfy weekend. High near 90° with PM t-storms.

We might see some more rain Thursday, but it will be mostly sunny with a high near 88.

Friday will be sunny with a high near comfortable 83! It's more of the same for Saturday and Sunday.