Poll: Will the Orioles reach the World Series this year? Baltimore voters say yes

BALTIMORE -- The majority of Baltimore voters are optimistic that the Baltimore Orioles will reach the World Series, according to a Goucher College Poll.

The poll, released Friday morning in partnership with WJZ media partner The Baltimore Banner, surveyed 711 Baltimore City registered voters from Sept. 19 to 23. The poll has a 3.7 percentage point margin of error.

53 percent of voters said they've paid "some" or "a lot" of attention to the Orioles this season, and 45 percent said they've paid only "a little" attention or "none."

72 percent of voters said they were "somewhat" or "very" optimistic that the O's will make it to the World Series. 17% said they were "a little" or "not at all" optimistic.

37 percent of voters approve of the job John Angelos is doing as Orioles chairman and CEO, 29% disapprove, and 32% said they don't know.

"Following a magical seven months where the Orioles won more than 100 games during the regular season and captured the American League East, Baltimore City voters express optimism that their hometown team will make it to the World Series," Mileah Kromer, director of Goucher's Sarah T. Hughes Center for Politics, said. "It's an exciting time to be a Baltimorean. Let's go O's."