Baltimore to open largest city-owned recreation center in Cherry Hill neighborhood

BALTIMORE - Baltimore is prepared to open its largest city-owned recreation center in the Cherry Hill community.

The Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center at Cherry Hill and its adjacent multi-purpose, state-of-the-art playing field at Reedbird Park will open on Nov. 9. These community facilities in South Baltimore are part of a long-term plan to transform 11 miles of shoreline along the Middle Branch of the Patapsco into a network of world-class parks, trails, and public recreation opportunities.

"It is our responsibility as leaders to ensure that we do everything in our power to set future generations up for success and ensuring access to high-quality recreation facilities, parks, and greenspaces in our neighborhoods is one important way that we show that commitment," Mayor Brandon Scott said. "The state-of-the-art Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center is a shining example of what is possible when we invest in the potential of our communities. I am incredibly excited to see the impact this facility will have on the quality of life of our residents in South Baltimore."

Now serving as the largest, city-owned recreation center in Baltimore, the 35,000-square-foot center includes three pools; a community room; fitness studios; a gymnasium with a basketball court; a maker space; an indoor walking track; outdoor basketball courts; and more. With a capacity limit of 1,500 patrons, the $23.1 million center will serve as one of the city's premier regional hubs for indoor and outdoor recreation. The center also provides ease of access to existing trail networks, including the Gwynns Falls Trail and the Middle Branch Trail.

"This is the pinnacle of recreation advancement for Baltimore City," said Executive Director Reginald Moore, Baltimore City Recreation and Parks. "The new Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center not only reimagines the way we do recreation in Baltimore but sets the standard for the future of recreation. It is truly a rewarding feeling to bring this center to life in a community that is more than deserving."