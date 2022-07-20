Baltimore to award over $3M in relief to 120 city nonprofits

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Wednesday announced $3.4 million in COVID-19 relief for more than 100 nonprofit organizations in the city.

The funding is in addition to more than $24 million in COVID-19 relief the city has allocated to nonprofits since December 2019, Scott's office said.

Grants of up to $50,000 will be awarded to 120 Baltimore nonprofits. The funding is managed by the Baltimore Civic Fund's Nonprofit Relief Fund, a program created to help the city's nonprofits deal with the negative financial impacts and unexpected costs of COVID-19.

The mayor's office said the grants were prioritized for small organizations, organizations that provide critical services to city residents, and organizations serving neighborhoods most profoundly impacted by the pandemic.

"In Baltimore, we know our nonprofit organizations provide critical services for our residents and support public safety, equitable neighborhoods, and youth development. They are central to making Baltimore a great place to live and work," Scott said in a statement. "We are committed to supporting organizations working with our residents and in our communities to make Baltimore the more inclusive, vibrant, and thriving city we all know it can be."

Grant recipients include the Baltimore Abortion Fund, Hampden Family Center, The African Diaspora Alliance and The Pro Bono Counseling Project.

To view the full list of recipients and learn more about the nonprofits, click here.