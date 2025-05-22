Baltimore thrift store gets spark from viral social media video

A viral social media video is giving a Baltimore thrift store a major boost after struggling to attract customers for its grand opening.

Ameena Brown and her husband recently opened the Reversed Thrift Store along Fleet Street in Fells Point.

"My husband and I were talking, and we were just having a general conversation about the economy, price inflation, and we were like, we just want to be able to do more, like we want to help," Brown said. "I had a friend that called me, I'm not even making ends meet to get groceries. So it's like, what can we do?"

Social media exposure

Their niece, Kendall McGill, tapped into her social network and posted this video on TikTok and Instagram.

In a few days, the post went viral.

"Then I just started getting notifications after notifications and people saying, 'I'm on my way. Don't worry– auntie here we come,'" said Kendall 'KB' McGill, a Baltimore and DMV content creator.

"When she did the video, the outpouring of support and love was beyond anything I'd imagined," Brown said.

Millions of people and thrift store lovers heard Brown's story and showed up.

"People come in from Florida. One gentleman was from Atlanta. I am overly grateful for the amount of support that we've received," Brown said. "You're not just a stranger walking through the door like it's bigger than a sale. It's about building personal relationships."

Thrifting meets content creators

While thrift stores have always been around, the vintage and resale business overall is booming thanks to its popularity online among Gen Z shoppers.

"I know there are a lot of people in the Baltimore area that are really artsy, that love thrifting," McGill said. "Like I said, they need to shop on a budget. That's what I talk about on social media a lot."

McGill added, "You see things for $3 to $5. If you have children, there are children's items, books. It really just is a family-oriented store."

A 2025 report by Capital One Shopping Research found that about one-third of all clothing and apparel purchased in the U.S. over the past year was secondhand.

TikTok success

In January 2025, WJZ reported on a Baltimore thrift store, CoverMe C-Me, that uses social media, especially TikTok, to market its small business.

Owner Angela Showell gained thousands of followers to build her business.

"Since then, I have had a constant 15 to 20 people visit my store a day, as opposed to having 10 a week, so TikTok significantly, and continuously, is bringing people into my store," Showell told WJZ.

The social media platform offers Showell a new way to interact with customers far and wide.

The retired government worker opened her thrift store in the Old Town Mall in July 2024 as a way to bring life back to the area.