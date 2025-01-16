Baltimore thrift store owner concerned TikTok ban could impact her business

BALTIMORE -- Angela Showell uses social media, especially TikTok, to market her small business thrift store in Baltimore.

As the potential TikTok ban looms, Showell worries about the impact on her business, CoverMe C-Me.

Through thousands of followers, tens of thousands of likes, and a customer base that now spans across the country on TikTok, business has increased for Showell.

"Since then, I have had a constant 15 to 20 people visit my store a day, as opposed to having 10 a week, so TikTok significantly, and continuously, is bringing people into my store," Showell said.

The platform offers Showell a new way to interact with customers far and wide, which she will greatly miss if the ban goes through this weekend.

"It breaks my heart to think that you would take away something…and I know there's a lot behind it. That's not what I'm here to talk about. I'm here to talk about the blessing that it is to me and this community and this store," said Showell.

Giving life to a community

Showell says TikTok has given life, not just to her business, but to a community that has been empty for quite a while.

The now retired government worker opened her thrift store in the Old Town Mall in July as a way to bring life back to an area she once shopped as a child.

"This community is now recognized," Showell said. "The community is recognized, a community that has been idle for so long."

While Showell says she greatly hopes the TikTok can be saved, the inspiration the app brought is staying.

"I am going to continue to do what I do," Showell said. "I won't go back to handing out flyers but I will continue to stay on social media and continue to do what I do."

"Just take to social media"

Showell said that before TikTok, advertising for her business was more of a challenge. Opening her own thrift store was a lifelong dream, but appealing to the customers took work.

She handed out flyers to get customers.

"I loved seeing my mom dress, and I thought that she was rich," Showell said. "When I got older, I found out my mom, with 10 kids, she shopped at thrift stores."

Showell said she spent a lot of money on advertisements and buying flyers. She said she would find the flyers on the ground outside her store after work, with no change to the flow of customers.

"So I spent a lot of money that way, so the best part was to just take to social media," Showell said.