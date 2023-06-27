Watch CBS News
Baltimore Symphony Orchestra adds 4 summer concerts

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra has added four new concerts for its Summer with the Symphony series, featuring shows with a range of genres and themes. 

Three of the events feature visiting performers at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, and the BSO does not appear in those programs. 

The symphony's summer schedule includes returning events like the Star-Spangled Spectacular, Music for Maryland Tour, and the Films with Orchestra series.

Newly announced are: 

The Concert: A Tribute To ABBA

  • Sunday, July 30, 2023, 7:00 pm
  • The Orchestra does not appear on this program

Classic Albums Live: Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon

  • Friday, August 4, 2023, 7:30 pm
  • The Orchestra does not appear in this program

Heroes: A Video Game Symphony (world premiere performance)

  • Friday, August 11, 2023, 7:30 pm

Sing-a-Long-a Sound of Music

  • Sunday, August 13, 2023, 3:00 pm
  • The Orchestra does not appear in this program

Tickets for the shows are now available for purchase at the BSO's website. 

The summer schedule will end with a special appreciation concert led by new music director Jonathon Heyward.

You can find the rest of the schedule and plan your visit here.

First published on June 27, 2023 / 11:54 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

