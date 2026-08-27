Baltimore warns students about conduct outside schools after Rotunda disturbances

Baltimore City Public Schools has warned students that its code of conduct may extend to times when they are transiting to and from school.

The extended guidance was issued to students and parents this week after a large "teen takeover" on the property of The Rotunda in Baltimore turned disruptive on Monday.

Baltimore police responded to The Rotunda after reports of a disturbance involving a large group of students. The Rotunda is located in Baltimore's Hampden neighborhood.

Authorities said officers responded shortly before 4 p.m. to the 700 block of W. 40th Street after security officers reported a large crowd of students visiting several stores in the area and using the public space. Reports on social media described it as a "teen takeover."

In its statement, Baltimore City Public Schools said it is working closely with its own officers, as well as the Baltimore Police Department "to help ensure public spaces and transit areas remain safe for students and the broader community."

Keeping students safe "a shared responsibility"

The statement added, "Keeping students safe is a shared responsibility. We are reminding students that they are expected to make good, safe, and responsible choices while traveling to and from school and that their actions during transit hours may be subject to the Student Code of Conduct."

Parents and guardians were encouraged "to have conversations with their children about these expectations and the importance of making choices that protect themselves, their peers, and others in the community," the statement said.

During The Rotunda incident, police said two students riding Lime scooters lost control and were involved in separate crashes. One scooter broke a window at Cinnaholic, while the other hit a vehicle in a parking lot. Officers also broke up a fight involving several female students.

In response to the disturbances, The Rotunda increased security at the space.

On Wednesday evening, multiple people were arrested when Baltimore County police worked to disperse a large crowd in Towson. Police responded around 9:10 p.m. to the unit block of Allegheny Avenue for a reported disturbance.

Officers arrived to find a large gathering and attempted to disperse the crowd. A statement from Baltimore County police said two college-aged males were arrested Wednesday night after officers responded to the scene. Both adults were charged with disorderly conduct.