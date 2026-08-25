The Rotunda in Baltimore increases security after large youth meetup turns disruptive

The Rotunda in Baltimore has increased security after a large "teen meetup" on the property turned disruptive Monday.

A viewer who lives at The Rotunda shared a letter from the property management team detailing what happened.

"Prior to the event, our security team proactively monitored social media activity and identified a post promoting a meetup at the property," the letter states. "In anticipation of increased activity, we immediately arranged for additional security personnel to be onsite. As attendance grew and behavior became disruptive, we contacted the Baltimore Police Department for assistance."

The letter said Baltimore police, along with onsite security and property management teams, dispersed the group.

In a statement to WJZ, a spokesperson for property owner MCB Real Estate said the gathering began as an unaffiliated after-school youth event.

"Yesterday afternoon, an unaffiliated after-school youth gathering grew increasingly unmanageable at The Rotunda," the spokesperson said. "We immediately staffed up with additional security, and once the volume of people and the disruptive activity escalated, we brought in the Baltimore Police Department, who responded promptly and worked closely with our onsite security and property management team to disperse the group safely. We will continue to have security onsite to ensure a positive experience for our guests."

Baltimore police officers responded to the area around 4 p.m. Monday. Police said officers broke up several fights during the afternoon.

Police also said two students riding Lime scooters lost control. One student struck a car in the parking lot, while another crashed into a window at Cinnaholic.

"This is outrageous. It's sad"

Some Rotunda shoppers said they were upset after the gathering turned chaotic Monday.

"I would really like to see the kids doing something really useful, something they can really get into," said Suzanne Levovit.

"I was definitely getting ready to get a cinnamon bun and realized, 'Wait a minute, something's going on there.' I see boards up there, no customers," said Mika Von Hendricks.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott called the students' behavior unacceptable.

"This is another message again to our young people and their parents to make sure that you know what your children are doing, where they are, and hold them accountable," Scott said. "That shouldn't just be up to the police."

Scott said he saw video of Monday's gathering and said he did not believe the students were intentionally trying to damage businesses or vehicles.

"We know it's the first day of school," he said. "We know wherever there are bus hubs and stores, our young people are going to be, but we need them to be behaving properly. We want them to be supporting the businesses, but we also want them to be behaving in a way that does not prevent others from doing that."

The Rotunda said it will continue to have additional security onsite.