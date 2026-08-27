Video shows scooter crash through Cinnaholic window during disruptive youth gathering at The Rotunda

Video obtained by CBS News Baltimore shows two young girls crashing a scooter through the window of a business during a large youth gathering at The Rotunda in Baltimore's Hampden neighborhood on Monday.

The video shows a customer walking out of Cinnaholic when the girls ride the scooter through the window, shattering the glass.

The window remains boarded up, though the opening is still accessible.

The incident occurred as hundreds of students gathered at The Rotunda Monday afternoon. Baltimore police responded to the area after security reported a large crowd.

Police said two students riding Lime scooters separately lost control and crashed. One scooter struck the Cinnaholic window, while another hit a vehicle in a nearby parking lot.

Police said officers broke up several fights before officers, security and property management teams dispersed the crowd.

A viewer who lives at The Rotunda shared a letter from the property management team detailing what happened.

"Prior to the event, our security team proactively monitored social media activity and identified a post promoting a meetup at the property," the letter states. "In anticipation of increased activity, we immediately arranged for additional security personnel to be onsite. As attendance grew and behavior became disruptive, we contacted the Baltimore Police Department for assistance."

Following the youth meetup, Baltimore City Public Schools warned students that its code of conduct may apply to conduct while they are traveling to and from school.

"Keeping students safe is a shared responsibility. We are reminding students that they are expected to make good, safe, and responsible choices while traveling to and from school and that their actions during transit hours may be subject to the Student Code of Conduct," a Baltimore City Public Schools spokesperson said.