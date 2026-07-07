Baltimore is 2nd most stressed city in the country, according to new analysis. Here's why.

It is stressful to live in Baltimore. That's what a new analysis by WalletHub found, ranking Baltimore the second most stressed city in the country.

Despite reductions in violent crime in recent years, analysts attributed Baltimore's violent crime rates and expensive rent as the top contributing factors to city dwellers' stress. According to Wallet Hub, the city also, "has the 15th highest separation and divorce rate, the 11th highest traffic congestion rate and the ninth highest food insecurity rate."

The rankings were determined by looking at 39 different factors divided into four categories: work stress, financial stress, family stress and health and safety stress.

Baltimore ranked as the worst city in the country for work stress, which included factors like hours worked, time spent in traffic, unemployment rate, as well as job security and satisfaction.

The city ranked as the second worst for financial stress, according to WalletHub. That included things like household income, debt, poverty rate, food insecurity and housing affordability. The research found Baltimore has the fourth highest share of "seriously underwater mortgages."

WalletHub looked at 180 cities overall.

It found Detroit to the be the most stressed city in the nation, followed by Batimore, Cleveland, Memphis and Shreveport, La.

The least stressed cities were found to be Fremont, Calif., South Burlington, Vt., Bismarck, N.D., Fargo, N.D. and Lincoln, Neb.

Among the nation's largest cities, New York was ranked 41st, Los Angeles 55th, Chicago 44th and Philadelphia 7th. In the Baltimore region, Washington, D.C. was ranked 33rd, Wilmington, Del. was 22nd and Columbia, Md. was 166th.