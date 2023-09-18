Baltimore still buzzing as fans hope for long Orioles' postseason run

BALTIMORE - Orioles magic has consumed Baltimore after clinching their spot in the postseason.

Sunday's walk-off win over Tampa Bay, along with the help the Orioles received to finally secure a playoff spot, was a cause for lots of celebration on the field, in the clubhouse and across Baltimore.

This will be the Orioles' first trip to the playoffs since 2016. They will also host playoff games for the first time since 2014.

WJZ's sports director Mark Viviano always says we've seen lots of painful seasons as our birds went through a rebuild.

But now, these baby birds are rebuilt and getting ready for Baltimore baseball in October.

"Let's go O's, baby!" an Orioles fan said after Sunday's game at Camden Yards. "Orioles No. 1."

The Orioles gave Charm City fans a celebration that hasn't been felt in Baltimore in years.

Now, fans are hoping for more, like their first World Series championship in 40 years.

"I've stayed up so many nights and they've given us so many heart attacks and it just means so much to me and they sealed the deal," an Orioles fan said.

"I've been going to games since I was like 8 years old, now we're back in the playoffs," Orioles fan Pablo Espejo-Saavedra said. "I remember in 2016 we were excited, but here we are, so it's crazy."

Two years ago, the Orioles had the worst record in baseball.

Then, last year, they made a run, just falling short of a playoff berth.

This rebuild, led by young stars Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson, has put the league on notice.

"This is step one of many celebrations," Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said.

The Orioles fans still have sights set on winning the American League East title, and they own a two-game lead, including a tiebreaker, over Tampa Bay.

The Orioles could host a playoff series in the Wild Card round starting October 3, or in the American League Divisional Series beginning on October 7.