Playoff Fever: Fans fired up after Orioles clinch first postseason berth in seven years: 'Means so much to me'

Playoff Fever: Fans fired up after Orioles clinch first postseason berth in seven years

BALTIMORE - Baltimore, do you have playoff fever?

The Orioles are back in the postseason for the first time since 2016, and fans are fired up.

"Yeah, baby, let's go O's!," a fan said leaving Camden Yards on Sunday. "That's what I'm talking about."

The Orioles (92-56) clinched a postseason berth on Sunday and then went on to beat Tampa Bay, 5-4, in a thrilling 11-inning game.

Even though the Orioles were in the playoffs in 2016, Baltimore hasn't hosted a postseason game since 2014.

The feeling outside of Camden Yards is ELECTRIC, O’s fans are ready for the playoffs, and for the team to take this year’s title. #Birdland pic.twitter.com/vROFqX3jYW — Dennis Valera (@dennisreports) September 17, 2023

That will change in October.

"I've stayed up so many nights, they've given us so many heart attacks," said Tanya Pittman, whose family is generations of Orioles fans. "And it just means so much to me."

Walking out of the stadium, fans clad in orange and black were chanting, hollering and bursting with joy.

"And to all these people, I mean, this is just great," Pittman said. "Especially since tomorrow's my birthday."

With a young and talented roster, led by Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson, fans should be excited about their team's chances.

Fans told WJZ that the seven-year gap between the last playoff appearance has been wearing on them.

They're confident the team will make a great showing this postseason.

"It's been a long time coming," Orioles fan John Jones said. "It's been a while. We've been fighting for it hard, we've had a lot of losing seasons and it's time for our win."

On Sunday, what a great day for Baltimore sports fans.

The Ravens beat AFC North rival Cincinnati, 27-24.

"Having two teams that are doing amazing is what Baltimore should be and we're so excited," Baltimore fan Shonte Eldridge said.

The Orioles start a three-game series in Houston on Monday holding a two-game lead in the American League East over Tampa Bay.

The playoff Wild Card series starts on Oct. 3, and the American League Division Series starts on Oct. 7.