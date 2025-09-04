Baltimore squeegee worker accused of draining $900 from driver's CashApp

Baltimore City Police are investigating after a woman claimed a squeegee worker used her phone to send himself $900 through CashApp after he cleaned her window at a downtown intersection.

Shanay posted her story on TikTok and shared how she had no cash on hand and wanted to thank the squeegee worker for cleaning her car window at the stoplight at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Washington Boulevard on August 29.

Police confirmed they are investigating.

"My mom's birthday was the next day, and me and my twin sister decided we were going to go to a restaurant for brunch with our kids," Shanay said. "So, we took a way that we normally wouldn't take. We ended up on Martin Luther King Boulevard."

How the CashApp theft allegedly happened

The Baltimore native waited at the stoplight and allowed the squeegee worker to clean her car window, but noticed she had no cash and asked if he had Cash App or Apple Pay.

"He said I can put my information in, and I gave him my phone," Shanay said. "I mean, very trusting, because I wouldn't think that anybody would do anything bad. And he's fiddling around with the numbers, and then he says, 'Oh, Apple Pay didn't work. I can do Cash App. And so he said, 'I'll put my information in.'"

Shanay said that the unidentified squeegee worker gave her phone back and said that it's blank and it needs a password. At first, she said she did not understand what he was talking about as he handed her the phone back.

"I figured it out, and when I put that number in, it said, 'You sent $900,'" Shanay said. "I'm like, 'Why did you do that?' And he was like, 'You did that."

Shanay continued, "He could see the hurt in my eyes, and I was just trying to be a generous person."

"Wouldn't wish this on my worst enemy"

Shanay said that her family was in the car, and out of caution, did not go after the squeegee worker. Instead, she immediately pulled over into a parking lot, tried to cancel the transaction, and called the police.

"To do something so hurtful, I wouldn't wish this on my worst enemy," Shanay said. "I don't have a fancy car. I work every day, and to do that, those are the emotions that I felt immediately: the hurt, the shock, the anger, just disbelief.

CashApp thefts in 2025 in Baltimore

According to data from Baltimore City police, in 2025, there have been five reported wire fraud reports involving "Cash App" or mobile electronic money transferring.

Detectives said that three of the reports are domestic-related, while only two of them are squeegee-related.

"I don't want to give them a bad rap," Shanay said. "I know people, they may be feeling some backlash, and I'm not giving you guys a bad rap, but just try to do the right thing."

Spreading awareness on social media

Shanay said she shared her story on social media to not look down on squeegee workers. She wants people to be more aware of this kind of crime.

"I filed a report, I called my bank, I called Cash App, and so hopefully I'll get the money back and I'm able to keep the money, because I did not give him $900," Shanay said. "Hindsight is 20-20. I say that we are in a technological world. There are times when I go through the drive-through and I want to use my Apple Pay on my phone, and I hand them my phone. There are times when you're out with your family and you say, 'Hey, can you take a picture of me and my family?' And at that moment, someone could go on your phone and take your money."

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Police are encouraging people to report electronic payment app/wire fraud crimes immediately; don't hand your phone to anyone you don't know, and add an extra layer of protection to your electronic payment apps.

If you are a victim, immediately report any payment app theft involving panhandlers or squeegee workers report it 1-866-7LOCKUP.

"I let my guard down. I was trusting, so I don't feel I was stupid," Shanay said. "I feel like I was being generous. I was being trusted, because I would never do that to anyone, but I know I'll never do it again."