Baltimore workers petition for permit program that allows overnight parking for commercial vehicles

Baltimore business owners and their employees hope a petition will help them start a special permit program to allow residents with smaller trade or commercial vehicles to park overnight near their homes.

In March, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation (BCDOT) launched 24-hour parking enforcement to reduce traffic congestion and boost safety.

However, Baltimore business owners and their employees believe the stricter enforcement and rules disproportionately impact contractors, technicians, and other blue-collar professionals who rely on their commercial vehicles, work vans, and smaller service vehicles to make a living.

Baltimore leaders respond to commercial vehicle petition

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation said it recognizes that people who reside in Baltimore City may also drive commercial vehicles, but it doesn't "override what the law dictates regarding commercial vehicle parking in city communities."

"City Code Article 31 defines the meaning of a commercial vehicle and directly specifies what types of vehicles are subject to enforcement," BCDOT said. "Commercial vehicles are prohibited from parking in residential areas to maintain the character and safety of Baltimore neighborhoods."

The city continued, "Commercial vehicles pose safety risks to pedestrians and motorists due to their large size and the potential for obstructed views. Residential areas often have limited parking spaces, so restricting commercial vehicles from parking in these areas helps ensure adequate parking for residents."

BCDOT said commercial vehicles will continue to be cited to stop drivers from parking in residential areas.

"While we understand that this can be an inconvenience for drivers of oversized vehicles, it is our responsibility to maintain transportation safety in city communities," BCDOT said.

Workers fined for violating overnight parking rules

Garrett Porte, the vice president of Town Group, started the online petition and said his family's fleet of work vans is more than a mode of transportation — it's their livelihood.

"All the companies, commercial vehicles, they take them home. They sleep there," Porte said. "They get up in the morning, take the car, and go right to the job site."

But after his employee received a $250 parking ticket in mid-April, Porte realized there isn't a convenient place for their work vehicles to park overnight.

"Right now, it's affecting people who are parking at their homes," Porte said. "There's no permanent place for them. So, they are getting $220-$250 fines per night with the new law."

Porte's family owns Town Group, a security, locksmith, and alarm company, so their work is always on the go, especially in Baltimore City.

"There's really not too many [people] that drive these vehicles down there," Porte said. "So, we like to keep the ones down there that work. I mean, they service the city. They help build it."

The former Baltimore City resident believes the crackdown on overnight parking deters skilled workers who want to live and work in Baltimore.

"There are definitely mixed opinions," Porte said. "But I think the mixed opinions are more to do with what kind of vehicle or how big, because when someone thinks of a commercial vehicle, they could think anything really large or very small."

What would the permit program accomplish?

Porte hopes that creating a special permit program will allow residents with trade or commercial vehicles to park overnight near their homes.

"Here is a perfect example of what we're trying to get a permit for, under 3,000 to 4,000 pounds, very small," Porte said. "It's only about eight to nine feet in length, if that. I mean, you're talking smaller than a Chevy Tahoe."

Porte also told WJZ he has contacted Baltimore city council members about this parking matter and hopes to work with the city to find a balanced, fair solution that supports both sides.