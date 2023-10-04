Baltimore singer-songwriter to headline season's final Jazzy Summer Nights

BALTIMORE - Jazzy Summer Nights returns to the Baltimore Peninsula this Thursday for the final concert of the season. WJZ is the proud media sponsor.

Baltimore native and singer-songwriter Joi Carter headlines concert series finale.

It's a homecoming and one that Carter says she does not take for granted.

"It's probably my favorite place to perform, honestly," Carter said. "I mean that's, you know ground zero. "Honestly every venue I've been to, I don't care if it's a restaurant outside, inside Artscape, you know, I feel like some of my biggest moments to me were in Baltimore."

From reggae and R&B to old-school Motown, Carter mostly covers songs from your favorite artists.

"Everything from Adele, Amy Winehouse to Parliament Funkadelic, so you are going to get a wide range of music," Carter said.

She will also be highlighting her newest single "Giraffe's Eye."

The event will be an unforgettable experience featuring food trucks, bars, cigar lounges and vendors.

"I look forward to everyone coming out on Thursday," Carter said. "You know it's going to be an amazing time and I don't mean just amazing because it's me going to be there. I mean, it's going to be amazing because this is all of us here celebrating living life and loving it."

Tickets for the final installment of this year's Jazzy Summer Nights are still available.

Doors open Thursday at 5 p.m. Click here for more information.