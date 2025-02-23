Three killed during violent Sunday in Baltimore City

At least four people were shot, and three people died, during a violent Sunday in Baltimore City.

Police are investigating homicides in South Baltimore, West Baltimore and Southeast Baltimore.

Double shooting leaves one dead

A man was killed Sunday evening in a double shooting, which left another man critically injured, near a Royal Farms in South Baltimore, according to police.

Officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to the 3600 block of Potee Street. A man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. A 28-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Two more Baltimore homicides

Police said a man was shot and killed shortly after midnight on Sunday in West Baltimore.

Officers said the man was shot in the head in the 600 block of Poplar Grove Street. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said a man was shot and killed in a shooting around 6 p.m. in the 4400 block of Eastern Avenue in Southeast Baltimore. Officers said he suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on all three shootings should call police at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Baltimore's gun violence

On Friday, Feb. 21, Baltimore police reported 17 murder victims in 2025, compared to 26 last year.

Baltimore's gun violence tracker shows there have been more than 3100 victims of gun violence in Baltimore City in the past 12 months, which includes victims of shootings, fatal and non-fatal, and any armed encounters. The average age of those victims are between 30 and 34 years old.

Within the past 12 months, about 180 victims have died from reported gun violence in Baltimore City, according to the gun violence tracker.