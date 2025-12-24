Man shot and crashes car into West Baltimore home, police say

A 27-year-old man was seriously injured after being shot in a vehicle and crashing into a home in West Baltimore on Christmas Eve, according to police.

Officers responded shortly before 7 p.m. for a crash into a home in the 2600 block of West Lafayette Avenue, where they found the man inside the vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital, but due to the extent of the injuries, homicide detectives have been called, according to police

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup or homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Baltimore's crime numbers

In spite of Wednesday's shooting, Baltimore Police have continued to see a decline in violent crime.

As of Wednesday morning, there have been 132 homicides in Baltimore in 2025, compared to 189 at this point in 2024. There have also been 308 non-fatal shootings, compared to 403 last year.

According to the CBS News Gun Violence Tracker in Baltimore, within the past 12 months, there have been 439 people who have been shot, with 59 of them between the ages of 26 to 29. which aligns with the victim from Wednesday's shooting.

And, 229 shooting victims in Baltimore within the past 12 months are younger than 29 years old.