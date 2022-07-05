Watch CBS News
Crime

Man, 36, 'Critical' After Being Shot Multiple Times, Baltimore Police Say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) -- A 36-year-old man was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after he was shot multiple times, Baltimore Police said.

Patrol officers were called to an area hospital about 2 a.m. after the victim showed up with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He is listed in critical condition.

It's unclear where the shooting happened, and no information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released by police.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on July 6, 2022 / 11:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.