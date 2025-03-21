Controversy arises after President Trump criticizes low math scores in Baltimore schools

President Donald Trump's comments on low math schools at Baltimore Schools had many people in the city talking.

"In Baltimore, 40% of the high schools have zero students who can do basic mathematics. Not even the very simplest of mathematics," President Trump said during an address on dismantling the Department of Education Thursday.

Some parents expressed disappointment with his message.

"It's frustrating seeing someone who's not really that familiar with the city having little faith in the students," said parent Echo Cahoon.

"How is it that you can talk about something you know absolutely nothing about?" another parent, Chanell Gross, said.

Others shared their thoughts online under WJZ's post about Trump's comments. Some agreed, saying "But was he wrong?", "...math scores fall on the teachers" and "hate to say this...but he's right."

Mayor Brandon Scott also took to social media in response to Trump's comments.

"Here is some math for those who are all of a sudden mathematicians. Baltimore City math scores increased 5x the rate of statewide math scores last year. Yet, we aren't celebrating because we have much more work to do. Maybe the administration should help instead of treating the Department of Education like the WWE Royal Rumble."

BCPS data shows math skills are improving

According to The Baltimore Banner, Trump is referring to the students' performances on Maryland's Algebra I test, which covers far more than basic math, but also tests students' knowledge of functions and systems of equations, among other concepts.

Going back to January, the 2024 Nation's Report Card revealed city students showed little progress when it came to math. In January, City Schools CEO, Dr. Sonja Santelises, told WJZ the district launched a new curriculum for students, adding coaching and refresher courses that will build math scores.

"We will go fully across the district this coming school year," she said. "But I think, most importantly, what the families and public can take to heart are some real key pieces. One, the teachers and principals say overwhelmingly it was the professional development."

Baltimore City Public Schools said they didn't have anything to add to the president's comments.

They said school data shows math skills are improving. The data reveals seven out of eight grade levels experienced growth on the MCAP math assessment between the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school year.

City Schools also note that math proficiency grew by 1.8% following the pandemic.