Baltimore man allegedly flashed gun at drivers on I-695 and assaulted officers

A Baltimore man was arrested for two separate armed road rage incidents in the county and for assaulting officers trying to take him into custody, according to the Maryland State Police.

Kelly Talbert, 31, has been charged with multiple counts of assault and related firearms charges.

He is accused of flashing a gun at several people in another car on Feb. 4 on the Baltimore Beltway near Perring Parkway. On July 7, troopers say Talbert flashed a gun on I-695 near Wilkens Avenue.

Investigators allege that he assaulted two state troopers when he was arrested on Monday. A loaded gun was found in his car.

Man charged after alleged road rage incident on I-695

In June, a Baltimore County man was arrested for gun and drug charges following an alleged road-rage incident on I-695.

Maryland State Police said that on June 4, they received an emergency call from a motorist who said another driver pointed a silver firearm at them and their passenger during a road-rage interaction on the outer loop of I-695 near I-95.

Travis Thomas, 26, faces numerous charges after police said he was found with guns and suspected cocaine.

Thomas was found by police at his job in Harford County. Officers executed search warrants at his job and his home.

In the search, police found a loaded gun and suspected cocaine packaged for distribution. Troopers found two more guns, along with more suspected cocaine, at his home in Dundalk.

Thomas faces two counts of felony assault, misdemeanor assault, and using a firearm during a felony. He is also charged with having a loaded handgun in his vehicle and possessing a firearm during a drug trafficking crime in Harford County.

How to prevent road rage incidents

According to the website Zero Deaths Maryland, here are ways to avoid road rage incidents:

Allow more time to get to your destination

Stop completely at red lights and stop signs

Don't block the passing lane, especially if you are driving slower than most of the traffic

Don't follow other drivers too closely

Give other drivers the benefit of the doubt -- be courteous and forgiving

Ignore harassing gestures and name-calling, and do not retaliate.