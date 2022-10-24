Baltimore religious leaders push for strong voter turnout in Black communities

BALTIMORE -- A group of faith leaders across Maryland is making a push to increase voter turnout in Black communities.

"We have gathered here today as an ad hoc group, a clergy determined to get the vote out," one preacher said on Monday.

That's when faith leaders presented a united front. It was part of a church-led push to get their congregants to vote.

"I'm asking everyone to go to the polls, vote your conscience, vote what you think is right," another preacher said.

At New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore, a coalition of clergy, pastors and lay leaders of every denomination expressed a concerted effort to increase voter turnout.

"It is a right to vote so don't be tricked during Halloween that your voice does not count," one speaker said.

Clergy hope that their voices will energize early voting, which goes from Thursday until Nov. 3.

"As a leader in my community, I am encouraging every Hispanic all across the state of Maryland, that you get out there and you vote," a speaker said.

Using their voices and leadership to get their parishioners to vote, religious leaders hope their efforts will translate to a successful turnout.