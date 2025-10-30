Baltimore registered sex offender accused of trafficking, recruiting and raping minor girls

A registered sex offender from Baltimore was arrested on allegations of recruiting, raping, and trafficking several female minors in and around the county, according to police.

Miracle Elendu, 28, has been charged with solicitation of a minor, assault, prostitution, and other sexual offenses.

Due to the way he contacted his victims, investigators believe there could be more.

Elendu is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

