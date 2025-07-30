Baltimore's register of wills office spent over $1 million on promotions, including unaired TV show, audit finds

The Baltimore City Register of Wills office spent more than $1 million on media and promotional materials it could not justify, including nearly $200,000 for a television series that never aired, according to a state audit released Tuesday.

The Maryland Office of Legislative Audits, in a report, said the office circumvented competitive bidding procedures, hired an employee under questionable circumstances that may have violated state ethics law, and improperly paid another employee thousands of dollars after they stopped working. The findings have been referred to the State Ethics Commission for further review.

The Register of Wills oversees the administration of estates for deceased individuals and manages probate-related matters in Baltimore City. The office has been led by former Baltimore City Councilwoman Belinda Conaway since 2014, according to the Baltimore Banner.

The audit followed a tip submitted to the state's fraud, waste and abuse hotline, alleging an employee had misused taxpayer money for promotional items.

What did the audit reveal?

Auditors found the office could not provide documentation to justify approximately $1.1 million in spending between Jan. 1, 2017, and Oct. 24, 2024. This amount was "significantly higher" than what other Register of Wills offices spent on similar items, according to the audit.

Among the purchases were $1,300 for 500 manicure sets printed with the slogan "Where there's a will, there's a way," which did not include the office's name or contact information.

The office also spent $197,000 between fiscal years 2017 and 2020 to produce an infomercial that never aired.

Office management said the items were meant to inform residents about the probate process and the importance of writing a will. However, auditors found no evidence that the office evaluated the need for the purchases or demonstrated how the items would improve public awareness.

The audit also found the office skirted competitive bidding rules when contracting for media production services.

Multiple employees investigated

One employee was investigated for founding and operating a company that did business with a manager who had hired them. The relationship was not disclosed on the employee's state-required annual financial disclosure form, according to the report.

During several site visits, the employee was not present, and auditors later learned the individual was on leave each time.

Another employee who stopped working for the office in March 2022 continued to receive paychecks through February 2023, totaling about $5,000 for unused leave and holiday time.

The office told auditors it did not attempt to recover the funds because the employee did not return to work. The Department of Budget and Management advised the office should have sought repayment, either directly or through the state's Central Collection Unit.

Auditors make recommendations

Auditors advised the office to consolidate purchases properly and avoid splitting payments to dodge competitive bidding rules. They also recommended the office seek bids for larger purchases and get required approvals from the Comptroller's Office.

In addition, auditors suggested that future purchases be backed by documented analysis and that the office track whether these efforts effectively inform the public, as intended.

Register of Wills responds

Conaway called the allegations that it misused taxpayer funds "unsubstantiated," but said the office recognized the value of the auditors recommendations.

"We recognize the value in the recommendations and will ensure that all future procurements are appropriately consolidated, that no procurements are artificially split, solicit required competitive bids, and ensure that OOC approvals are obtained as needed," the office said in part. "Further, we will perform documented analysis to justify future purchases of media and outreach items and diligently monitor the outcomes of these purchases to ensure that related expenditures are an efficient use of State funds."

WJZ has reached out to the Register of Wills for an additional statement.