Baltimore Ravens' star Zay Flowers surprises dozens of children at Jimmy's Famous Seafood

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Ravens' star wide receiver Zay Flowers surprised more than 60 children on Tuesday at Jimmy's Famous Seafood.

Former Raven Torrey Smith, a WJZ contributor, took his youth football teams, the Howard County Jaguars, to the restaurant for a surprise night.

The children thought they were just getting dinner, but it turned out, Flowers arrived to answer questions and engage with them.

Flowers answered all the questions, signed autographs and took pictures with the children. He talked to the children about football, his experiences and staying on the right path as a kid.

Flowers was a first-round draft pick by the Ravens in 2023 out of Boston College. He caught 77 passes for 858 yards as a rookie.

This season, he has 13 catches for 128 yards in two games.