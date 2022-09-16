Ravens sign Edgar, Allan to fill in for Poe after season-ending injury

BALTIMORE -- The Ravens have signed two big additions ahead of the team's home opener this Sunday. Edgar and Allan will take up the mantle of mascot after their brother Poe was placed on injured reserve.

The duo signed a one-season contract for bird seed only, with nest expenses thrown in. It might not sound like much, but the birds seemed happy with the arrangement in the team's announcement.

Manager Eric DeCosta said the birds' physicals looked good, their wings were in good shape and their claws look sharp.

Our mascot search has concluded and we've found the guy(s) for the job... pic.twitter.com/YP4o8ryUC5 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 16, 2022

The mascot's names are a nod to legendary Baltimore author Edgar Allan Poe, whose poem "The Raven" is the team's namesake.

Poe was placed on injured reserve for the rest of the season after a fateful spill at a preseason game.

The mascot was carted off the field after suffering an apparent knee injury during an exhibition game pitting other mascots against a youth football team, the halftime entertainment at an August match between the Ravens and Washington Commanders.

A tackler pulled Poe down from behind while he was carrying the ball. Poe -- or, if we're being real here, the poor person who had to wear the costume in the game -- immediately grabbed their knee.

"Unfortunately he sustained a serious injury to his drumstick and he will not be able to perform for the rest of the season," Head Coach John Harbaugh said.

If we're lucky the new additions will land an extension, and fans can see all three brothers on the field in 2023.