Baltimore Ravens have roster decisions to make after preseason finale this weekend

The Baltimore Ravens have some big decisions to make after they travel to the Washington Commanders on Saturday in the preseason finale.

The rosters must soon be finalized. Plus, the players who are released can still be signed to the practice squad.

"It's finalizing the roster, as far as who's on it, for sure," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. "A lot of things are determined."

Most of the Ravens' starting positions are locked in, and most of the key players won't play on Saturday. However, backups and special team players could still be decided.

Or, the players in the preseason finale could be showcasing their play for other teams.

"We certainly want to stay healthy," Harbaugh said. "That's a big part of it, too, but also [the amount of] spots, to a degree, but also roles, to a degree. Who's going to be active? Who's going to be playing these different roles in these different special teams packages, or who's going to rotate in at different positions? Then, the practice squad is up for major competition, as well."

Teams have to announce their 53-player roster by 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 26.

Injury report

Veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will be on the Ravens roster. He returned to practice Tuesday after dealing with a knee injury.

Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis also returned to practice.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander, fullback Patrick Ricard, linebacker Kyle Van Noy and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie were among the players who didn't practice on Monday.

After the preseason finale, the Ravens will have two weeks before playing in Buffalo in the season opener.

Training camp visitors

Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jarrett Johnson and Ozzie Newsome, the team's Executive Vice-President of Player Personnel, stopped by training camp on Monday in Owings Mills.