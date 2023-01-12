A big week: Roquan Smith named AFC Defensive Player of the Month

BALTIMORE -- It's been a big week for Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith. Smith was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month a day after the Ravens announced his five-year, $100 million contract extension.

Smith was acquired by the Ravens from the Chicago Bears ahead of October's trade deadline.

In nine games with the Ravens, Smith has 86 tackles, two sacks, seven tackles for loss, an interception and three pass breakups. He was also selected for the Pro Bowl.

Smith was the only player in the NFL with at least 60 tackles, an interception and a sack since Week 13.

Smith joins Ray Lewis (November 2003), Bart Scott (September 2006) and Terrell Suggs (two-time winner) as the only Ravens linebackers to be an AFC player of the month.

His contract extension announced Wednesday made him the highest-paid inside linebacker in NFL history.