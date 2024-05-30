Baltimore Ravens rookie Nate Wiggins, at 20, acclimating himself to the NFL

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Ravens rookie defensive back Nate Wiggins will head into training camp in July at just 20 years old.

He doesn't turn 21 until August 28.

Being the youngest player on the Ravens doesn't phase Wiggins. He's up for the challenge.

"I just look at it as being another player," Wiggins said on Thursday. "I will never say that I am the youngest, or use that excuse. I'm here now and I am ready for it. I just play ball."

Wiggins was selected by the Ravens with the 30th overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He's been working out with the team this month during voluntary Organized Team Activities.

"I want to play, so I know I have to learn," Wiggins said. "It doesn't matter if it is corner, nickel or safety. I want to play, so I just try to do everybody's job."

Wiggins, a native of Atlanta, played three seasons at Clemson where he tallied three interceptions, 21 pass breakups and 60 tackles.

At 6 feet, 1 inch, Wiggins runs a 4.28 40-yard dash.

Wiggins was ranked by ESPN as the fourth-best cornerback in the draft and the 25th-best player in the draft. He didn't allow a completion over 20 yards.

During these practices, however, he has been working on his physicality rather than solely relying on his speed.

"I'm working on getting my hands up early, not just relying on my speed," Wiggins said. "I've been trying to stay in front of the receiver."

The Ravens have four more days of voluntary workouts in early June before mandatory minicamp on June 11.

They open preseason on Friday, August 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. The regular season begins for the Ravens on Thursday, Sept. 5 at the Kansas City Chiefs.

"This biggest thing I learned was my time management," Wiggins said. "This is my job, so I have to be here and be ready to go everyday."