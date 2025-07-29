Baltimore Ravens LB Mike Green hopes to fill a key role as a rookie

Baltimore Ravens rookie outside linebacker Mike Green is working to make an impression during his first NFL training camp.

In the meantime, Green has already caught the eye of his pass-rushing coach Chuck Smith.

"Mike [Green] is earning his stripes," Smith said. "Mike's a rookie, so Mike has to play his position, get in line like any other rookie. But Mike is going out there, he's competing at a high level. Mike can rush. Mike is strong at the point of attack on the run."

Right situation for Green

Green was selected by the Ravens in the second round, pick No. 59, of the 2025 NFL Draft. Some draft experts graded Green as a first-round pick, but some off-the-field allegations may have been the reason for the slide.

But Green believes he is in the right situation.

"We're all blessed to be out here and [to] be able to practice another day, so yes, it has been great so far," Green said.

Green led all of college football with 17 sacks while at Marshall University in 2024. He began his collegiate career at the University of Virginia before transferring to Marshall.

He said he feels good about what he's showcased the Ravens, but there is plenty of room for improvement.

Green will get his first chance to compete against another opponent during a joint practice and preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 5 and 7.

"I think finally coming out here, being able to put on the pads, I've been able to at least show what I'm capable of doing when it comes down to power rushing, setting the edge, and things like that," Green said.

Fighting for a role

Green said he wants to help the Ravens in any possible way, even if it starts on special teams.

"I would just say fulfilling my role, regardless of what it is, if that's just special teams, if that's giving good looks, if that's being a dominant player on the defense," Green said. "Regardless of what my role is, I'm just looking forward to fulfilling it to the fullest."

Green is currently listed as second on the depth chart behind Odafe Oweh, but ahead of Adisa Isaac.

He said he's also learning from defensive leaders such as Roquen Smith, Kule Van Noy and Tavius Robinson.

"You have to think about when you have these talented defensive ends, outside linebackers and defensive tackles on the front line, you can't just game plan for all four or five of the defensive linemen," Green said. "You have to pick out certain ones that you can game plan against, and that opens up opportunities for other guys. I feel like you can kind of get an advantage, like a guy like me that teams don't really know about yet. So, I think it should be really interesting to see."

Green attended a high school that produced Lawrence Taylor

Green is originally from Williamsburg, Virginia, and graduated from Lafayette High School, the same school that produced Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor.

Green celebrated his 22nd birthday on Monday, July 28.