Are the 2025 Baltimore Ravens the most talented team in franchise history?

Is this year's Baltimore Ravens roster their most talented in franchise history?

Sure, on paper, this team appears loaded. However, former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith said during a taping of WJZ's Purple Playbook to pump the brakes.

"Let's not get carried away," Smith told WJZ Sports Anchor Alex Glaze. "The Ravens defense, historically, people think of Baltimore, regardless of how great (quarterback) Lamar Jackson is, as a defensive team. You have Ray Lewis and Ed Reed."

SOUND OFF: As currently constructed on paper is this the most talented #Ravens team in franchise history? If not, who are you going with? #RavensFlock @wjz @TorreySmithWR pic.twitter.com/doHqayOaWG — WJZ Sports (@WJZ13sports) June 19, 2025

Since football returned to Baltimore 30 years ago, the Ravens have won the Super Bowl twice -- claiming the 2000 championship and the 2012 championship.

The Super Bowl-winning Ravens never had a quarterback like Jackson, who has won two league MVPs. However, those defenses were historically great.

"These guys (currently) are great players, ain't no way I'm going to say that (this is the most talented)," Smith said. "Forget playing for the Ravens, the kid in me playing on Madden with that 2000 defense, there's no way I could say that."

A Hall of Fame past

Those Baltimore Super Bowl champions had eventual Hall of Famers Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Jonathan Ogden, Shannon Sharpe, and Rod Woodson, as well as other key contributors.

The list continues with Ray Rice, Joe Flacco, Marshal Yanda, Terrell Suggs, Jacoby Jones, Jamal Lewis, and Tony Siragusa.

11 All-Pro players on the Ravens roster

The 2025 Baltimore Ravens have 11 players who have been named to the NFL All-Pro Team.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander, who just signed with the Ravens, is the latest to join the roster.

There are five former All-Pro performers on defense -- Alexander, linebacker Roquan Smith, defensive end Nnamdi Madubuike, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, and safety Kyle Hamilton.

Additionally, there are six on offense who have won All-Pro accolades, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, running back Derrick Henry, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, fullback Patrick Ricard, tight end Mark Andrews, and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley.

"This is an extremely talented group, and the defense can be up there with anyone," Smith said. "The only weakness right now is the pass rush. It's not for a lack of talent, it's just for the lack of execution in the moment."

"Super Bowl or bust"

Torrey Smith credits the Baltimore Ravens for always fielding a competitive team.

Since 1996, the Ravens have two Super Bowl championships, two AFC titles, eight division championships, and 16 playoff appearances.

In 2023, the Ravens lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 17-10 in the AFC Championship Game, and in 2024, they lost to the Buffalo Bills 27-25 in the divisional round of the playoffs.

"Overall, this team will always give you a chance to win the Super Bowl," Smith said. "This is a Super Bowl-caliber defense, on paper and going into the season."

And with the roster the way it is currently constructed, Smith believes a third Super Bowl championship will be in Baltimore.

"It's always Super Bowl or bust," Smith said.