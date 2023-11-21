Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore Ravens' Mark Andrews to have ankle surgery on Tuesday in Charlotte

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Banner’s Giana Han shares thoughts on Ravens on Purple Connection
Baltimore Banner’s Giana Han shares thoughts on Ravens on Purple Connection 03:41

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Ravens Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews will have surgery Tuesday on the ankle he injured in last Thursday's game against Cincinnati.

Dr. Robert Anderson, in Charlotte, North Carolina, will perform the procedure, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh expressed optimism that Andrews could return at some point this season, even if it is in the postseason.

Andrews injured his ankle in the first quarter of the Ravens' 34-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on November 16.

This season, Andrews has 45 catches for 544 yards and six touchdowns.

The Ravens (8-3) have the best record in the AFC. They play at the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday night.

First published on November 21, 2023 / 4:15 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.