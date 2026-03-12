Baltimore Ravens make edge rusher Trey Hendrickson's signing official

The Baltimore Ravens officially announced the signing of star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson on Thursday after he passed his physical.

Hendrickson reached a four-year, $112 million deal with the Ravens on Wednesday. The official announcement is often a formality, but it took on added significance after Baltimore backed out of a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders that would have sent pass rusher Maxx Crosby to the Ravens.

There has been no last-minute snag for Hendrickson, who is scheduled to be introduced at a news conference on Friday.

Hendrickson was an All-Pro for the Bengals in 2024 when he led the NFL with 17 1/2 sacks. He played in only seven games because of injuries last season and had four sacks.

The 31-year-old Hendrickson has 81 sacks in nine seasons with New Orleans and Cincinnati. He reached double-digits four times, including 17 1/2 in consecutive seasons in 2023-24.

On Wednesday, Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta addressed the nixed Crosby trade.

The Ravens also added safety Jaylinn Hawkins and tight end Durham Smythe.

The 28-year-old Hawkins spent the last two years with the New England Patriots, where he started all 15 games he played in this past season. He had 1 1/2 sacks and four interceptions in 2025.

The 30-year-old Smythe had four catches for 25 yards for the Chicago Bears last season. He spent the previous seven years with the Miami Dolphins. Baltimore needed help at tight end after losing Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar to free agency.