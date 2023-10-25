Baltimore Ravens looking to avoid let down in Arizona

The Baltimore Banner's Jonas Shaffer shares thoughts on Ravens on Purple Connection

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens aren't going to look past this week's opponent.

On paper, the Arizona Cardinals are 1-6, and in last place in the NFC West.

But, this is the NFL.

"if you have a trap game, or a game you are complacent, I believe that's when stuff like that pops into your brain," Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said. "I don't think our guys are like that. It's any given Sunday. It's the NFL and anyone can be beaten. We are going to go to Arizona and fight our butt off."

Coming off a dominating 38-6 win over the Detroit Lions last weekend at M&T Bank Stadium, the AFC North-leading Ravens (5-2) say they aren't going to let their guard down.

The Ravens kickoff in Arizona at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday in a game that will be televised on WJZ.

"I feel like we have the same mentality every week," Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers said. "I think in this league, everybody can beat everybody."

The Ravens were impressive on both sides of the ball against Detroit.

Jackson accounted for nearly 400 yards of offense and four touchdowns. He was the AFC's Offensive Player of the Week.

"He is playing at an MVP level," Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy said. "I think they take a lot of pride in protecting Lamar and just how Lamar approaches the game. it starts in practice and how he holds himself to a high standard and everyone else wants to be at that standard."

The Ravens jumped out to a 28-0 lead by halftime last week and never let up.

The defense leads the NFL with 29 sacks, led by Justin Madubuike's 5.5. Jadeveon Clowney and Van Noy have stepped into key roles in the pass rush.

"The culture has been set. I think that has been set a long time ago, especially on defense," Van Noy said. "Me coming in, not only having a high standard for myself, but a standard that's already been set, it's been easy to jump in. They have been doing great things for decades."

Safety Geno Stone leads the NFL with four interceptions and linebacker Roquan Smith has a team-high 71 tackles.

On offense, tight end Mark Andrews has 357 receiving yards with five touchdowns and Flowers has a team-high 442 receiving yards and scored his first touchdown last week.

"I don't think that's the ceiling, we can do more," Flowers said. "That was just a little taste."

The Cardinals are coming off a 20-10 loss against Seattle last week. Their lone win was on September 24 against Dallas.

Arizona may have quarterback Kyler Murray back after returning from the injured list. He tore his ACL last season. If Murray can't go, Joshua Dobbs will take the ball.

The Cardinals also have former Ravens' first-round pick Marquise "Hollywood" Brown at wide receiver.

"I believe we are going in the right direction," Jackson said. "We need to keep going."

After playing Arizona, the Ravens have three home games in a row against Seattle, Cleveland and Cincinnati.