Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson returns to practice, coaches consider final cuts

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson returns to practice after having foot stepped on

Baltimore Ravens' two-time MVP-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice on Monday for the first time since last week's injury scare.

Jackson left practice early on Wednesday, August 20, after he got his foot stepped on during a drill in practice. He missed practice on Thursday and did not participate in pre-game activities on Saturday before the Ravens' final preseason game at the Washington Commanders.

Jackson appeared to be moving around normally at practice on Monday.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that he thought Jackson looked good.

"I thought he looked good. It was a good practice," Harbaugh said. "There was a lot going on, a lot of mental work for a quarterback. He's working through that, trying to get it right. He will have another full workday tomorrow and another full workday on Wednesday."

Jackson -- the league's MVP in 2019 and 2023 -- may have had his best season in 2024. He passed for more than 4,100 yards with 41 touchdowns to four interceptions, while running for 915 yards.

The Ravens open the regular season on Sunday Night Football on Sept. 7 in Buffalo, where they lost last season in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs.

Ravens' coaches prepare for cutdown day

Teams across the NFL have to trim their roster to 53 players by 4 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, August 26.

Ravens undrafted rookies, such as cornerback Keyon Martin, have made their case to make the team.

Harbaugh said several tryout players have a chance to make the team. The coach said seeing those players work hard to make their dreams come true is special.

"The whole thing is emotional, Harbaugh said. "The whole thing is incredibly meaningful. Walking out of the tunnel back to the buses from Washington [after the preseason game against the Commanders], one of the young guys was kind of walking [slowly by], and you could tell he was emotional."

Ravens injury updates

Harbaugh said wide receiver Xavier Guillory suffered a broken collarbone against the Commanders, and wide receiver Dayton Wade had surgery on his ribs.

Also not practicing on Monday were Jaire Alexander, Mark Andrews, and Pat Ricard.

Harbaugh says he expects all of those guys to return to practice next week. He added that tight end Isaiah Likely's status is up in the air."