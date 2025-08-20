Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson is OK after injury scare during practice, team says

The Baltimore Ravens held their breath as two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson left practice early Wednesday after he was knocked to the ground.

Jackson went inside the facility with a staff member and a team doctor.

A Ravens spokesperson said Jackson had his foot stepped on and is fine. Reporters at the practice say Jackson was seen shaking and flexing his right wrist and hand.

"I was thinking like, 'Oh, he's probably just resting his arm or something like that,'" said Ravens wide receiver Tylan Wallace, according to CBS Sports. "Obviously, we'll keep him in our prayers and everything and hope he's doing great. But with Lamar being Lamar, he'll be back before we know it."

Jackson, a 2018 first-round draft pick, passed for 4,172 yards with 41 touchdowns and four interceptions in 2024. He also gained 915 rushing yards.

He won the league's MVP award in 2019 and 2023.

Jackson isn't expected to play in the Ravens' preseason finale on Saturday against the Washington Commanders.

Rush improving as Ravens' backup

Ravens backup quarterback Cooper Rush should take the majority of the snaps in the final preseason game.

Rush, who previously played for the Dallas Cowboys, passed for 198 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in last week's preseason game against his former team.

Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken said Cooper Rush took a big step forward in the second preseason game.

"You would expect that from one game to the next, right? Practicing against the [Indianapolis] Colts is different than actually playing [them] and taking the field," Monken said. "Cooper played really well, felt a lot more comfortable. [It was] good for him being back in Dallas for the preseason game [and] going back to where he started his career."







