Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson won't be disciplined for shoving fan in Buffalo, NFL says

Purple Connection: Ravens collapse vs. Bills: Who is to blame?

Purple Connection: Ravens collapse vs. Bills: Who is to blame?

Purple Connection: Ravens collapse vs. Bills: Who is to blame?

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson won't face discipline for an interaction with a fan during Sunday's season opener in Buffalo, the NFL said.

Jackson exchanged shoves with a Buffalo Bills fan, who appeared to have shoved wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and then Jackson. Jackson then retaliated with a shove.

"The matter has been addressed by the club, and there is no further action from the league," a league spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Jackson apologized to the fan. The fan was ejected by stadium security and has been banned from all NFL games and events.

"My apologies to him," Jackson said. "Just chill next time. You can talk trash and stuff, but keep your hands to yourself."

Jackson's exchange with a fan came late in the third quarter after Hopkins snagged a one-handed touchdown pass that gave Baltimore a 34-19 lead.

Ravens' coach John Harbaugh said that he and general manager Eric DeCosta spoke to Jackson about the incident, and that DeCosta and team president Sashi Brown talked to the league about it.

Loss in Buffalo

The Baltimore Ravens blew a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter to lose 41-40 in Buffalo.

Derrick Henry's 46-yard touchdown run with 11:32 remaining put the Raves on top 40-25. However, the Bills rallied with a touchdown catch by Keon Coleman and a touchdown run by Josh Allen.

Bills' kicker Matt Prater made a game-winning field goal as time expired.

Jackson completed 14-of-19 passes for 209 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also ran for 70 yards and a touchdown.

Home opener celebration

The Ravens (0-1) host the Cleveland Browns (0-1) on Sunday in their home opener at M&T Bank Stadium. The Browns will be quarterbacked by Joe Flacco, who led the Ravens to the Super Bowl championship in 2012.

The Ravens will also celebrate 30 years as a franchise, marking the anniversary of when the team moved from Cleveland.

Many former players are expected to be back at the stadium.