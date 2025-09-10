Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson apologizes to the fan he exchanged shoves with last weekend

Purple Connection: Ravens collapse vs. Bills: Who is to blame?

Purple Connection: Ravens collapse vs. Bills: Who is to blame?

Purple Connection: Ravens collapse vs. Bills: Who is to blame?

Lamar Jackson apologized to the fan he exchanged shoves with during Baltimore's loss at Buffalo last weekend.

Several Ravens were celebrating behind the corner of the end zone after a touchdown. A fan reached out and gave receiver DeAndre Hopkins a little shove to the helmet, then did the same to Jackson, who pushed him back with two hands to the chest.

"My apologies to him," Jackson said. "Just chill next time. You can talk trash and stuff, but keep your hands to yourself."

Aftermath of the exchange

The fan was ejected by stadium security and has been banned from all NFL games and events.

Coach John Harbaugh defended Jackson earlier this week. He said Wednesday he and general manager Eric DeCosta have spoken to Jackson about the incident, and that DeCosta and team president Sashi Brown have talked to the league about it.