Baltimore Ravens look forward to joint practice with Indianapolis Colts

The Baltimore Ravens will get their first chance to compete against a different opponent when they take on the Indianapolis Colts in a joint practice on Tuesday at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, Maryland.

The teams will get some competitive work in ahead of Thursday's preseason opener at M&T Bank Stadium.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said the majority of the starters will not play in the game, meaning most of their reps against the Colts will be during the joint practice.

"As a vet who may or may not play in games, I think these joint practices are important," said Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard. "It gives you game-like reps."

Chance to see a different opponent

Ravens cornerback Jaire Alexander is looking forward to Tuesday's joint practice against the Colts.

He says he's tired of chasing down quarterback Lamar Jackson, wide receiver Zay Flowers, or running back Derrick Henry.

"I'm looking forward to joint practice," Alexander said. "I'm tired of seeing our offense. I'm tired of seeing Lamar, Zay, and everybody running everywhere."

The Ravens' defense will get a good look at the Colts' offense, quarterbacked by Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson. Indianapolis also has Jonathan Taylor, who led the NFL in rushing yards in 2021, along with rookie tight end Tyler Warren and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

"It's fun too," Ricard said. "You are not just going against the same guys every time. You are going against different competition."

Getting chippy

With players fighting for their jobs, Ricard says it's common for joint practices to be chippy at times.

A squabble broke out when the Ravens hosted the Washington Commanders during joint practices in 2023.

"We are in training camp, guys are fighting for their jobs, their livelihoods," Ricard said. "It's a big evaluation for us, going against another team whose scouts are looking at us, and vice versa. Getting chippy, you don't really know the guy, so tempers flare, and that might happen."

Ravens' offense ready for the Colts

While the Baltimore starters won't play in Thursday's preseason game, the joint practice allows the offense to connect against an opposing defense.

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken is excited to see Lamar Jackson air the ball out to Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, DeAndre Hopkins, and Mark Andrews.

The Colts play a 4-3 style defense led by linebacker Zaire Franklin, who led the team in tackles last season. Nick Cross, a former Maryland standout, and newcomer Carvarious Ward lead the secondary.

"When you go against another team, it feels like the first day," Monken said. "There's this enthusiasm, you are jacked and ready to go. You bring another team in, it's time to compete."

Jackson is coming off a year in which he passed for 4,172 yards with 41 touchdowns and four interceptions. Flowers caught 74 passes for 1,059 yards, and running back Derrick Henry gained 1,921 yards with 16 touchdowns.

Getting ready for the season

The Ravens host their only preseason game on Thursday against the Colts. They have two other preseason games in Dallas and Washington.

The defending AFC North champs kickoff the regular season in Buffalo on Sept. 7. They host the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium on Sept. 14.