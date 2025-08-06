Baltimore Ravens' Isaiah Likely to host WJZ Purple Playbook Show at Jimmy's Famous Seafood

Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely will return this season to host the popular WJZ Purple Playbook Show held at Jimmy's Famous Seafood throughout the season.

"What's up, Ravens Flock? It's Isaiah Likely here, I'm proud to announce that I will be hosting the WJZ Purple Playbook at the one and only, Jimmy's Famous Seafood this season," Likely said. "Come out, show love, pack the house, and prepare for this year. See you there."

Likely emerged last season as one of quarterback Lamar Jackson's favorite targets. in 2024, Likely caught 58 passes for 477 yards with six touchdowns.

He also had four receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' AFC Divisional playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

Likely will join Super Bowl Champion Torrey Smith, WJZ Sports Director Alex Glaze, and WJZ Evening News Anchor Rick Ritter for the show, which will be held live at Jimmy's Famous Seafood for select weeks during the season.

Dates and times will be announced soon.