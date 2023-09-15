Baltimore Ravens Injury Report: Four starters out for Sunday

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens released the injury report for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Four starters, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, center Tyler Linderbaum, tackle Ronnie Stanley, and safety Marcus Williams will not play in the second game of the regular season.

Game status at Bengals: pic.twitter.com/TnyWzdZp5S — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 15, 2023

Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews is listed as questionable, but participated in practice Friday.

The Ravens head to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals Sunday at 1 p.m. Watch the game live on WJZ.

Before the game, catch Purple Pregame streaming live on CBS News Baltimore at 11 a.m., and on air and streaming starting at 11:30 a.m.