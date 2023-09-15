Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore Ravens Injury Report: Four starters out for Sunday

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens released the injury report for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Four starters, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, center Tyler Linderbaum, tackle Ronnie Stanley, and safety Marcus Williams will not play in the second game of the regular season.  

Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews is listed as questionable, but participated in practice Friday.

The Ravens head to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals Sunday at 1 p.m.  Watch the game live on WJZ.  

Before the game, catch Purple Pregame streaming live on CBS News Baltimore at 11 a.m., and on air and streaming starting at 11:30 a.m. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 15, 2023 / 3:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.