Baltimore Ravens getting ready for competitive joint practice in Green Bay

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens' starters will finally get a test this week against an opponent from another city. They sat out the first two preseason games.

The Ravens are traveling on Wednesday to Green Bay, Wisconsin, where they will compete in a one-day joint practice against the Packers on Thursday.

Ravens MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson will get a chance to take some reps against Green Bay's starting defense.

"Some competitiveness, just not going against my guys, finally getting to go against someone else," Jackson said. "It's going to be great to see how we are against other opponents."

Many teams use these joint practices to prepare their starters rather than risk injury in preseason games.

The final roster spots will be decided after Saturday's preseason finale at Lambeau Field. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

"I'm very competitive, so I want to play, but at the same time, I know why coach is keeping us off of the field," Jackson said. "I'd rather play in the regular season than just going out there and things happen."

Jackson will get the opportunity to build chemistry with his offense against Green Bay, which made it to the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs last season before losing to San Francisco.

One of the Ravens' position groups with question marks is the offensive line where they lost three starters from last season.

Tackle Ronnie Stanley and center Tyler Linderbaum are the two returning starters on the line.

"The guys are coming along very well. We have a very young group," Jackson said. "I think this is the youngest group I've been a part of since I've been in the league. We have Ronnie (Stanley) at tackle, Tyler (Linderbaum), those guys are the leaders of the line."

The Packers are led on offense by quarterback Jordan Love, running back Josh Jacobs and wide receiver Christian Watson. Defensively, they have linebackers Quay Walker and Isaiah McDuffie, defensive end Rashan Gary and cornerback Jaire Alexander.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is looking forward to the challenge.

"If both teams come in with the same idea, there are two good football teams that are trying to take advantage of the opportunity to practice against another good football team and get a good football practice in, that's what you want," Harbaugh said. "We are excited to go against Green Bay. We think they are that kind of group, a good football team, a proven team."