BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens will open their Ravens Pop-Up Flock Shop at M&T Bank Stadium will return on Wednesday, November 27.

Fans can stock up on exclusive Ravens merchandise from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on November 27, 29, and 30.

The Flock Shop is located inside the stadium at the entrance of Gate A.

Fans should enter at Gate A (Hamburg Street), and can park for free in Lots B and C.

Fans can read more about the Flock Shop here.