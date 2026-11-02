Baltimore Ravens sign QB Austin Reed after injuries to Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley

The Baltimore Ravens have signed quarterback Austin Reed to their practice squad after two of their quarterbacks were injured in Sunday's 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson injured his thumb on his first pass attempt Sunday, returning to the lineup after missing three games with an ankle sprain. Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said Jackson will need surgery and be placed on injured reserve, a move that could end his season.

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley injured his toe in the second quarter and was replaced by undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano.

With a short week to prepare for Thursday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at M&T Bank Stadium, Fagnano is expected to start, with Reed serving as his backup.

Fagnano also took a hit to his lower body during Sunday's game.

Both Fagnano and Reed were with the Ravens during training camp and the preseason.

Fagnano led all NFL quarterbacks with 509 passing yards in three preseason games. He threw three touchdowns and one interception.

Reed played in all three preseason games, completing six of 12 passes for 59 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed for a 14-yard touchdown.

Reed led the United Football League (UFL) in touchdown passes in 2026 while playing for the Dallas Renegades. He was also college football's leading passer in 2022 while playing for Western Kentucky.