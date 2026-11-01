Lamar Jackson needs surgery for thumb injury and could miss rest of season, Ravens coach says

Lamar Jackson needs surgery for a thumb injury he suffered on Baltimore's first offensive snap against Buffalo on Sunday, and the injury could be season-ending, Ravens coach Jesse Minter said.

"That'll be a surgery deal. He'll go to (injured reserve)," Minter said. "That's a tough deal."

Jackson had missed three games with an ankle injury before he was hurt on a pass attempt to Zay Flowers. The two-time MVP was unable to finish his follow-through, and his right hand struck Bills pass rusher Greg Rousseau's arm.

Jackson immediately headed off the field and pointed to his thumb. He took a knee before reaching the sideline.

Tyler Huntley replaced him before suffering a toe injury in the second quarter, leaving the Ravens to turn to emergency quarterback Joe Fagnano. Baltimore lost 36-10 to fall to 4-4.