Baltimore Ravens fans have high expectations for new season

Baltimore Ravens fans are decked out in purple on Sunday, as their team starts a new season, full of high expectations.

The Ravens kick off the 2025 season at Highmark Stadium against the Bills in Buffalo, where their season ended in heartbreak in the playoffs last January.

But, with quarterback two-time MVP Lamar Jackson back in the forefront, along with big-time new additions, and a stacked roster, Super Bowl thoughts are on the fans' minds.

"It's a great day, I'm super excited," a Ravens fan said. "The Ravens are going to do it this year. This is just the beginning of greatness."

"We are going to the Super Bowl," another fan said. "I don't know if you've been noticing, but there is Super Bowl merchandise in the store. We bleed purple and black."

Ravens' pride builds up in Baltimore

Even though the Ravens are in Buffalo, fans are out bringing the party to Baltimore.

Ravens fans flocked to their favorite bars and restaurants to get in on the good food, the good spirit, and the wild excitement of the season opener.

M&T Bank Stadium also hosted a Watch Party with food, drinks, entertainment, former players, and a performance by the Ying Yang Twins.

I am so excited that we have a team that is in contention every year," a Ravens fan said. "I'm excited that the first game is against the Bills. I'm excited for this rematch."