The Baltimore Ravens have partnered with Poe Baltimore, donating $50,000 to the nonprofit organization to help offset costs affecting the Edgar Allan Poe House & Museum, a release from the team said.

The Ravens donation will go toward helping demolition and redevelopment activity near the museum while also supporting Poe Baltimore's future expansion plans.

"Poe House is entering an important new chapter, and the Baltimore Ravens stepped forward this summer to support us at a pivotal moment," said the Executive Director of Poe Baltimore, Enrica Jang.

As part of the partnership, a bust of Edgar Allan Poe, donated earlier this year and created by internationally acclaimed sculptor Zenos Frudakis, is temporarily on display in the membership club, The Raven, at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Edgar Allan Poe House & Museum, which is just blocks from M&T Bank Stadium, is a cultural landmark and a part of Baltimore's heritage. It aims to preserve the life and legacy of one of America's most influential writers.

Named after Poe's 'The Raven' poem, the Baltimore football team is the only NFL franchise named after a literary work.

"Poe House and the Ravens have always been linked by Edgar Allan Poe, and we're excited to build on that shared history," Jang said.